Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Augusta.

It happened just after 1 am at a home on the 1900 block of Kratha Drive.

24 year old Robert Lee Brown was shot at least once and taken to the Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

26 year old Jaye Williams has been charged with murder in this case.

Police say an argument started between the two men over a woman.