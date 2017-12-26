Strikehouse Bowl in Aiken closed, bowling alley to be replaced by Taco Bell

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken’s only bowling alley has officially been closed for more than a week.

Strikehouse Bowl, on the intersection of Doughtery Road and Whiskey Road, closed down for business on Dec. 17, 2017.

The bowling alley will be replaced by a Taco Bell.

Before approving the site plans for the new fast-food chain, city leaders ensured it complied with future traffic control measures that are coming to Whiskey Road.

According to the city, people will not be able to turn left onto Whiskey Road, out of the restaurant.

No word on when demolition of the bowling alley will begin.

People interested in purchasing miscellaneous items can call 803-226-0622.

