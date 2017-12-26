Taylor Funeral Home burns down

GIBSON, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway in Glascock County after an early morning fire. It happened at Taylor Funeral Home on College Place in Gibson.

“This.. This shocked me… because I had never thought about it burning up,” Ann Marsh, a Glascock County native, told me.

“It’s our only funeral home in our county, so it is a big deal,” Mike Lyons, the county’s EMA Director said.

It started at 4 Tuesday morning. Lyons explained when the crew pulled up to Taylor Funeral Home, he determined the fire started on the right side of the building– near electrical boxes and propane tanks.

“We don’t have any idea what caused it,” Lyons said. “We made calls to the local communities, their fire departments, and they came out to assist us.”

Investigators confirmed no bodies were inside of the funeral home.

Jerry Lee Taylor, the Owner and Funeral Director said the building is a total loss. He told us he spoke with his insurance company, and he will most likely build a new funeral home.

Marsh said Taylor Funeral Home took great care of her mother when she died two years ago: “It meant a lot to the community.”

NewsChannel 6’s Samantha Williams asked her if a new funeral home would mean the same. “I don’t know,” Marsh responded. “It probably won’t…. Not after it burns down, but it might be better. You never know.”

Mr. Taylor said the funeral home will still assist Glascock County, but in the mean time, visitations will be held at local churches and organizations.

“Well, it hurts. We don’t have anybody close by, you know,” Marsh admitted.

Photo Journalist: Brandon Dawson