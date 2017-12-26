Week of Giving kicking off to honor Swainsboro car crash victims

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF)– A week of giving kicks off in Swainsboro Tuesday. It is in honor of the victims involved in the deadly car crash at a Taco Bell that happened back in September.

September 28th is a day that shook the entire Swainsboro community. 23-year old Macy Mullis was killed when 18-year old Oliver Cope crashed his car through a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.
Five others were injured: 24-year-old Sarah Kersey, Macy’s best friend, and Kersey’s two children:
J.R. Rodriguez was flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Now, three months later, that same Taco Bell is helping those families out.

All sales, starting today, from the Swainsboro food chain will be donated to the Mullis, Kersey and Rodriquez families. It’s going on this entire week– lasting until December 31st.

I spoke with all three of the families back in November, and they say there is still a lot of debt to pay off.

Taco Bell address: 412 S Main St. Swainsboro, Ga.

Taco Bell phone number: (478) 237-5400

 

