A mother seeks justice for her murdered son

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Happening Wednesday night: The mother of a man murdered in Augusta will hold a vigil in hopes someone will come forward with new information in this case.

December 28th marks one year to the day that 21-year old Brandon Grubbs was found shot to death in his home on Barbara Road. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

Now his mom says she won’t stop until justice is served.

“Not knowing…Having no closure…No justice for the person who took his life… He was too young. He was just 21,” Cathy Williams. Grubbs’ mother, expressed.

The vigil is open to the public. It starts at 6:30 at the Augusta Riverwalk near Reynolds Street.

 

