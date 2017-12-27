Authorities in Georgia, South Carolina search for prison escapee

WJBF Staff Published:
Christopher Nicholas Carroll
Christopher Nicholas Carroll

ATLANTA (WSB-TV/WSAV) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped overnight in Lamar County, south of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports that Christopher Nicholas Carroll was in jail on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property, according to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Carroll is from South Carolina and was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit. Authorities say he stole a county truck when he escaped.

The truck was found in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County, South Carolina. The sheriff’s office in Allendale is also attempting to locate Carroll at this time.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s