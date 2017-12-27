Authorities in Georgia, South Carolina search for prison escapee

ATLANTA (WSB-TV/WSAV) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped overnight in Lamar County, south of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports that Christopher Nicholas Carroll was in jail on three counts of obstruction of an officer and theft by receiving stolen property, according to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office.

Carroll is from South Carolina and was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit. Authorities say he stole a county truck when he escaped.

The truck was found in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County, South Carolina. The sheriff’s office in Allendale is also attempting to locate Carroll at this time.

He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.