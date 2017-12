COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County preschool teacher has been arrested for cruelty to children.

Police say 26-year-old Shannon McCune abused a 4 and 5-year-old while employed at Foundations Christian Preschool on South Belair Road.

According to police reports, the children were beat with a yard stick and an American flag.

Count on NewsChannel 6 to bring you more details as they become available.