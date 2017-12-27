Evans set to host 12th annual Monterrey Christmas Tournament

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Evans High School is set to host its 12th annual Monterrey Christmas Tournament beginning Thursday morning.

This year, the tournament features teams from across the CSRA, the state of Georgia and one squad from the Orlando area.

“I’m very excited,” Evans senior guard, Serron Spann, said. “It’s more competition coming in, and being my fourth year in this tournament I know what to look for. It’s going to be very intense, so I’m just looking to come out and be a leader.”

“It’s exciting to have some good local teams and some out of town teams, so you get a different look,” Evans head coach, Kevin Kenny, said. “That way you can see where you are going into region play.”

The Knights enter the tournament having won five of their past six games, so they expect to compete for the title.

“Everybody wants to win in their house, so that’s what we’re shooting for,” Spann said. “We [have] a goal, so we’re shooting to win it.”

The tournament tips off Thursday at 10 a.m.

Thursday Schedule:

Girls Bracket:

10:00 am – Grovetown vs. Midland Valley

1:00 pm – Aquinas vs. Franklin County

4:00 pm – Cross Creek vs. Strom Thurmond

7:00 pm – Evans vs. Statesboro

Boys Bracket:

11:30 am – Midland Valley vs. Augusta Prep

2:30 pm – Grovetown vs. Fayette County

5:30 pm – Strom Thurmond vs. South Effingham

8:30 pm – Evans vs. Lake Nona (FL)