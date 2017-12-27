Beloved gospel musician Miggy Lewis has died

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Music fans are mourning the loss of a beloved bluegrass gospel musician from Lincolnton, Georgia.

Nannie Omega Lewis known as “Miggy” has died.

Born and raised in Lincolnton, she is a member of the famous The Lewis Family.

The group made their television debut here on WJBF in the early 1950’s and became a big part of our broadcast family.

In fact, they had their own Sunday show on this station from 1954 until 1992.

The Lewis Family became loved around the country.

A visitation will be held for Ms. Lewis tonight from 6 until 8 at Rees Funeral Home in Lincolnton.

Her funeral will be held tomorrow at 3pm at Hephzibah Baptist Church in Lincolton.

Ms. Lewis was 91 years old.