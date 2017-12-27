Mother holds vigil a year after son is murdered in hopes of bringing justice to his senseless death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A mother is still searching for answers a year after her son was murdered.

On Wednesday night, a vigil was held in honor of 21-year-old Brandon Grubbs.

On Dec. 28, 2016, Grubbs who was shot and killed at his home in Augusta, Georgia.

Grubbs family says he was a kind young man who would do anything for anyone.

They hope the vigil serves as a reminder that they just want answers about the senseless murder.

“We need justice. We need closure. So he can rest in peace,” said his mother Cathy Williams. “We are asking if anybody knows anything about this case to please come forward. If it was your brother, your sister, or your son, you would want justice for them.”

Richmond County investigators were looking for Demarkus Crawford in connection to the case.

