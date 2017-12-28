Aiken man charged with over 20 counts of sexual conduct with a minor

WJBF Staff Published:

AIKEN, Ga. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is in jail today, charged with more than 20 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office says David Wayne Allen last had sexual contact with a girl younger than 11-years-old.

But the child recently reported the incident.

Some of the accusers say he had sex with or exposed himself to them.

They date back as far as 2005.

At least one child is receiving professional help from anxiety, after the alleged assault.

Allen is at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s