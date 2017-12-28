Aiken man charged with over 20 counts of sexual conduct with a minor

AIKEN, Ga. (WJBF) – An Aiken County man is in jail today, charged with more than 20 counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office says David Wayne Allen last had sexual contact with a girl younger than 11-years-old.

But the child recently reported the incident.

Some of the accusers say he had sex with or exposed himself to them.

They date back as far as 2005.

At least one child is receiving professional help from anxiety, after the alleged assault.

Allen is at the Aiken County Detention Center.