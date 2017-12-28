Augusta announces death of Deputy Administrator Chester Brazzell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF/PRESS RELEASE) – The city of Augusta has announced the unexpected death of Deputy Administrator Chester Brazzell.

Officials say the cause of death is unknown.

Augusta Coroner Mark Bowen is currently investigating the death.

Brazzell was appointed to the position on April 25th of 2015.

He previously worked as the Vice President of Human Resources at LifeNet Health and Director of General Services and Human Resources in the city of Richmond, Va.

“We are shocked and terribly saddened,” said Administrator Janice Allen Jackson. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of tragedy.

“Chester has been a solid rock in this office since his arrival,” Jackson said, “and he has helped guide our public safety and administrative departments. He quickly moved to help keep our administration running smoothly by assuming numerous additional responsibilities following the recent departure of his counterpart Ted Rhinehart.”