Every tweet will no longer be archived by Library of Congress

(WFLA) — Did you know every single public tweet posted on Twitter since 2010 has been archived at the Library of Congress?

Well now that you do, don’t get too excited because it’s coming to an end.

The institution said it plans to stop the process of saving our status updates, opinion threads and social media outcries.

Come the New Year, the library will only acquire tweets “on a very selective basis.”

So your post would have to be pretty important, for the Library of Congress to include it in their very prestigious collection.

The library said it began archiving tweets, “for the same reason it collects other materials – to acquire and preserve a record of knowledge and creativity for Congress and the American people.”

The compilation of our social media postings dates all the way back to Twitter’s start in 2006.

Twitter users have been debating about which iconic tweets should make the cut.

Here are some of the major ones:

The first tweet EVER

just setting up my twttr — jack (@jack) March 21, 2006

When the #Hashtag was created

how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]? — Christmas Eena (@chrismessina) August 23, 2007