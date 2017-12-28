SC Taxpayers Not Allowed To Prepay Property Taxes

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) – South Carolina taxpayers hoping to get a headstart on their 2018 property taxes had their hopes dashed.

The Palmetto State does not allow payment on property that has not been assessed which means taxpayers will have to wait until next year to pay down their debt.

Across the county, tax collector’s offices have seen a mad dash from property owners hoping to pay their taxes before the new tax law take effect. The measure along party lines December 19 and was signed into law by President Trump December 22.

Taxpayers who itemized deductions will have a limit of only $10,000, which is why some were hoping to capitalize on the current tax laws by paying their debt before the new measure takes effect.

“I’m very much concerned and I even went around and questioned that today before I paid my tax,” said Joann Clinkscales, a Greenville County taxpayer. “They don’t know what’s going to happen and we’re just waiting, hoping for the good.”

However, in Greenville Co. a person would have to have more than a million dollars in assets to go over the cap.

The IRS said those in other parts of the country who did prepay their taxes could still face that cap.