Aiken neighborhood organizes “Winter Warm-up” coat drive and benefit concert, set goal of 3K coats

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Below freezing temperatures means extra layers of clothing to stay warm.

However, not everyone has a coat to wear or a warm place to sleep. So to fight those frigid temperatures a neighborhood in Aiken is holding a “Winter warm-up” coat drive and benefit concert.

“It breaks my heart to see a child standing out waiting for the school bus and they have a t-shirt on,” said Jeanette Fleming the Woodside Development Event Coordinator.

Fleming says she’s done letting people in her community go without a jacket this winter.

The frigid forecast prompted her to organize a coat drive with the support of Woodside Development.

She has big plans to stuff several boxes with outer wear for the less fortunate.

“Well my goal is 3,000 coats,” Fleming told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Fleming recruited some extra help for her “Winter Warm-up” coat drive and benefit concert.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to have a platform to use to give back.,” said recording artist and Aiken-native Beth Spangler. “Of course, I checked my schedule, I was free and I was on board 110 percent.”

To learn more about Beth Spangler click here.

Those coats will go to people who truly need them, so they can layer up for warmth.

“It is very important that those coats come in, because without the help of the community, without the coats, scarves and caps, the people would really be without those things.” Aiken Salvation Army Shelter Director Rose Mitchell told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

The coat drive and benefit concert is Sat., Dec. 30th, 2017 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Villages at Woodside in Aiken, South Carolina.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon has kindly offered to have all the jackets cleaned, at his cleaners, before they are donated.

Aiken has some emergency shelters for those needing a warm place to sleep, you can go to Aiken Public Safety for more information.

Concert performances include headliner Beth Spangler, Rachel Lynn, Comedian Haze, Dance 2 Inspire Dance Troupe, Matt Dahlheimer and more.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this story.