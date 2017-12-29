Burke County man charged in possession of stolen equipment

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A local man is facing felony charges after being found to be in possession of a number of stolen pieces of equipment.

Cory Whisnant has been charged by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with 2 counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. He has also been charged with 5 counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were given permission from Whisnant to search the property on Nita Walden Road in Blythe.

There they found the following items, all listed as stolen from Jacobs Land Management:

Bobcat MT85 ($24,439.00)

John Deere Lawn Mower ($4,900.00)

John Deere Utility Tractor ($15,500)

2015 Lark United Enclosed Trailer ($3,000)

PermaGreen Spreader ($8,500.00)