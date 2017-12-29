Deadly Crash Investigation underway in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Barnwell County.

It happened around 4:30 Friday morning on Williston Way near Deering Road. The Barnwell County Coroner says 33 year old Eric Banks of Denmark died from injuries he sustained in the single vehicle crash. He was pronounced dead at 5:10 am.

Officials say Mr. Banks was traveling east on Williston Way when he lost control of the vehicle, rolled numerous times and was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Toxicology is pending. The case is under investigation by the Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.