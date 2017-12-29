Investigators searching for missing Grovetown woman

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

30-year-old Rachel Sprouse was last seen on December 18th leaving a home on the 100 block of Spring Street in Grovetown on foot.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and red checkered pants.

She’s described as being 5’6″ and 145lbs with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Rachel Sprouse please contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at (706) 863-1212