Investigators searching for missing Grovetown woman

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety are asking for your help in locating a missing woman.

30-year-old Rachel Sprouse was last seen on December 18th leaving a home on the 100 block of Spring Street in Grovetown on foot.

She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and red checkered pants.

She’s described as being 5’6″ and 145lbs with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Rachel Sprouse please contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at (706) 863-1212

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s