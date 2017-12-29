Plans for parking deck in Downtown Aiken shutdown

AIKEN (WJBF) – Aiken City leaders have shutdown plans to build a parking deck Downtown.

After months of debating a parking solution, city leaders announced they won’t be moving forward with the proposed deck on the corner of Newberry Street and Richland Avenue.

The decision comes after several public input meetings that determined converting the corner lot into a parking deck, wasn’t supported by the community.

Businesses owners on that block tell WJBF NewsChannel 6 they are happy with the city’s decision.

The property will still be redeveloped by the private sector.

