COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County officials have announced a lengthy road closure for 2018.

Evans Town Center Boulevard, from Ronald Reagan Drive to the rear entrance of Kroger on Washington Road, will be closed to all thru traffic beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, January 3rd.

The road will remain closed until Tuesday, May 29th.

Officials say drivers should plan an alternate route for the duration of construction.