Suitcase holds apparent human bones, found in Georgia woods

BARNESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – A driver looking for something he’d lost near a Georgia interstate stumbled on a suitcase holding what investigators believe are human bones.

WGXA-TV reports that the suitcase held a skull and pelvic bones. Butts County Coroner Ralph Wilson says it appeared to have been lying near I-75 at least for months, and was too far from the road to have been thrown from a vehicle.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the suitcase was found Thursday within a few miles of exit 201, which is north of Barnesville.

Bureau spokesman Bahan Rich declined comment in an email Friday on specifics including whether the bones could be replicas or, if human, whether there was any indication of cause of death or of whether the suitcase originally held body parts.