“Out There…Somewhere”: Two make number one in South Carolina

Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. (WJBF) – It may look like a typical small South Carolina town but Batesburg-Leesville is special.

“It’s something unusual something you don’t see every day, so yeah it’s an honor,” said resident, Boyd Eaton.

The honor is Batesburg-Leesville has the longest town name in the state of South Carolina. Did you know that?

“No I didn’t,” said Johnny Jay.

“Yeah, yeah there’s a lot of letters. I didn’t know it was the longest,” said Maria Moscatello, who lives in nearby Lexington.

18 letters makes it the longest town name.

“It never occurred to me that it would be the longest,” said Ginger Hutcheson.

But Batesburg-Leesville hasn’t always had this distinction. 25 years ago the two towns consolidated creating the longest name, but around here some are still picking sides.

“Very few people use it like I only use Leesville, and the area residents in Batesburg only use Batesburg,” said Alvin Crapps.

‘Now where do you live?’

“In Batesburg,” said Donna Wright.

‘Not Batesburg-Leesville?’

Wright just laughed.

“We live in Leesville, we just say Leesville,” said Eaton.

“I just say Batesburg,” said Jay

‘You don’t say Leesville?’

“No,” he said.

But others say put it together it’s Batesburg-Leesville

“It’s so small why not put it together, it makes a bigger town,” said Phyllis Washington, “And the longest name in South Carolina.”

Don’t you just love it? Out there somewhere in Batesburg Leesville, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.