Biscuits recalled at BI-LO & Harveys Supermarket stores

AUGUSTA, Ga – (WJBF) – People who recently purchased biscuits may want to open the fridge and take a look at the products. Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of BI-LO, Harveys, Winn-Dixie, and Fresco y Mas issued a voluntary recall of several SEG and Southern Home brand biscuit products. The products are being recalled due to possible presence of listeria monocytogenes. The press release states:

These Southern Home products were sold in all BI-LO, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores in the seven states in which the company (SEG) operates.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all Winn-Dixie stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket stores:

SEG Buttermilk Biscuits – 3825911726 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SEG Southern Style Biscuits – 3825911892 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH Buttermilk Frozen Dough Biscuits – 060788070251 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070249 (25 oz. /12 pack case)

SH 20 Ct Southern Style Dough Biscuits – 060788070250 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

SH 20 Ct Buttermilk Dough Biscuits – 060788002640 (44 oz. /eight pack case)

The products, regardless of the “best by” date, should be thrown away or returned to any BI-LO, Harveys or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.