2017’s most talked about moments & what locals want to see come 2018

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)– From a new president in the White House: “Serve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States,” President Donald Trump said at the 2017 inauguration.

To a movement that shook the world: “And I think the numbers are a testament to how powerful women are when we do stand together and are one,” Alyssa Milan said of the “Me Too” movement.

And natural disasters– Hurricanes Harvey,Irma, and Maria, and the California wildfires.Then that time the sky want dark in the middle of the day– the first solar eclipse in 8 years.

But in 2018, locals tell NewsChannel 6’s Samantha Williams what they want to see changed.

“A new mindset… I mean not for just one side or the other, but for all of us as a people,” Kyson Whiteside said. He believes Americans will get more accomplished by taking time to understand our fellow man.

But for Madison Crawford, she wants to bring more awareness to the importance of recycling.

“I work at a department where we get rid of so much paper everyday, and one of the things I have noticed is I am the only person that has a little recycling bin at my desk,” Crawford explained. “I feel like a lot of people don’t really understand what kind of impact that has on our environment.”

And for Randy Edwards, he has one resolution: “I just hope the stock market keeps going up in 2018.”

And, like so many other, Crawford told me her final wish: “I would love to come into some money, like the lottery, or something like that. That would be wonderful.”