AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are responded to the scene of a fatal accident on Deans Bridge Road on Monday.

Officials tell us it involved two vehicles on Deans Bridge Road at Willis Foreman Road.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle at fault was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four passengers from the second vehicle have been taken to Augusta University Medical Center with injuries.

