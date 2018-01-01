New laws to take effect in Georgia

Related Coverage New laws to take effect in South Carolina

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A number of new laws are set to take effect on January 1st in the Peach state.

The first of which affects residents that have leased vehicles. According to HB 340, they will no longer be taxed at a higher level and will now be taxed at the same level as everyone else.

Next, HB 148 states that local fire departments will be required to pay a lump sum to any firefighter diagnosed with certain types of cancer as well as up to three years of disability to those who can’t work because of injury or illness related to the job.

HB 154 gives dental hygienists the ability to provide basic dental care without a dentist present.

And finally, HB 155, also known as the Georgia Music Investment Act, takes affect on January 1st. This will provide a 15% tax incentive to music projects or tours in the state of Georgia.