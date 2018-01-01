New laws to take effect in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A number of new laws are set to take effect in South Carolina starting January 1st.

Among the new laws that begin today in the Palmetto State is one that bans people from buying large cats, apes, or non-native bears.

Also, a new law will require elections to be held even when just one candidate is on the ballot.

And lastly, you may want to start saving your gas receipts.

A credit for South Carolina drivers will get a tax credit equal to the two cent increase in the gas tax that went into effect in July.