One person is arrested following a deadly shooting in Augusta

UPDATE 8:00 am Monday (WJBF) – One person is behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says that 20 year old Anthony Kyle Butler is charged with murder in the death of 22 year old Michael Cooper. The shooting happened Sunday evening on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive.

Investigators say that prior to the deadly shooting, the suspect also pointed the same firearm at another victim whose name has not been released.

Butler is being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He faces several charges including Murder, Aggravated Assault and and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – One person is dead following a shooting on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, it happened at 6:45 Sunday evening on the 1800 block of Fayetteville Drive. 22 year old Michael Cooper was shot at least one time.

Cooper was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died just before 10:30 on Sunday night. His body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

