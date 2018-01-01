Pennsylvania shop sells sauerkraut ice cream for the New Year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WFLA/WPMT) – Many people will enjoy a pork and sauerkraut dinner this New Year’s Day.

Tradition says it will bring you luck all year long, but would you ever try sauerkraut ice cream?

A shop called Urban Churn in Pennsylvania, which is known for its off the wall ice cream flavors, is selling sauerkraut ice cream to celebrate the New Year.

They say it’s a balance of sweet, salty and bitter.

“The vinegar and dairy gives it a buttermilk taste and we put some of the sauerkraut pieces throughout, so you still get that sweet salty, creamy with a little bit of bitterness,” said Adam Brackbill.

The shop sold out of the flavor, but say if you want to try an alternative, vanilla ice cream topped with sauerkraut is the way to go.