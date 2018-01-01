SC Police: Men in stopped cars firing on people trying to help

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say men in stopped cars on South Carolina roads have twice fired shots after people pulled over and got out to help.

York County deputies say no one was hurt in either shooting Friday night on roads in rural areas west of Rock Hill.

Investigators say in both cases, a car was stopped either in the middle or on the side of the road and when someone got out of their vehicle to check, three men came out and started firing.

Deputies said in a statement the shootings happened between 10:30 p.m. and midnight Friday.

Authorities say if anyone in York County sees a car stopped in the road they should call 911 and get a safe distance away.