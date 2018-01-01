Record low temperatures but one shelter only has one taker

AUGSUTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Temperatures are dipping below freezing Monday night, and most of us are hunkering down inside. Not everyone in the CSRA is so lucky.

Augusta Rescue Mission has been in operation for more than 50 years and can house at least 25 men who need a warm meal and place to call home each night. But on one of the coldest nights of the season… the shelter has only one taker.

“I expect they would be coming in. But it’s the first of the month,” J.D Doyle, Operations Manager of Augusta Rescue Mission, told NewsChannel 6’s Samantha Williams.

Augusta Rescue Mission is a shelter and program for men. Doyle said most get state checks on the first of the month.

“It’s just a cycle,” He explained. “By the end of the week, we will be filling back up. But with it being the first, I see it all the time.”

Augusta Rescue Mission aims to break the cycle of homelessness: Through different programs, the shelter builds mental, physical and spiritual health.

“Out of 20 something beds, we have one guy. And nights like this, we normally have to have a shelter clearance, but on cold nights like this, coming from the board and my boss, Mr. Marsh, he says bring them in. We don’t want anyone to be on the street during the weather like this,” Doyle told us.

I asked him: “I went to Salvation Army, and they were slam full… why are people going there and not here?”

“One of the main reasons I hear, believe it or not, ‘Well, you gotta go to church…’ Well, that’s what we do here,” Doyle replied.

Ansd he said homelessness does not discriminate: “In the last 6 years, I’ve had guys come through here with college degrees– from big universities. We all can fall, but through here, with Jesus Christ in out lives, it provides opportunities to get back up.”