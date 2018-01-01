UGA alumni scores tickets to Rose Bowl, but needs court approval to attend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The biggest University of Georgia fan just might be the alumni who took his plans to follow the team to the Rose Bowl Game all the way to court.

Patrick Connell, undoubtedly a super fan, told NewsChannel 6, got the big news from his older brother.

“He said I’m pulling the trigger we’re going to the Rose Bowl.”

Those are the words any University of Georgia fan would want to hear. So when Patrick Connell’s older brother Matt shared the news they would be heading to Pasadena, California he was all for it.

“You can’t imagine how exciting that was,” he said. “It’s going to be a once in a lifetime experience.”

But there was just one problem. The day after UGA’s game against the Oklahoma Sooners, Connell, an attorney in Savannah, was scheduled to be in court for trial. But he didn’t let that stop him from a chance to witnesses the 2017 SEC Champs from playing in the 104th Rose Bowl Game, something that only happened one other time in 1943.

“I’ve got to file this emergency motion to make sure that we can try to get this thing off the trial calendar. I sat down at the keyboard and started banging it out,” he recalled.

Connell filed an emergency motion for continuance of trial calendar two days after his big brother scored the tickets. Although an official court document, it’s tongue and cheek, filled with reasons why the judge should push the date back so he can return home the next day instead of appear in court.

“It’s a bit of a risk in there,” he figured. “I thought he might. Savannah is a very congenial bench and bar. If you can inject a little bit of levity in the situation when it’s appropriate, it’s generally well received.”

Connell made statements such as “The 2018 Rose Bowl will be a momentous occasion for the Dawgs” and “…many players who will almost certainly become legends in their own right” will play.

And Chatham County Superior Court Chief Judge Michael Karpf’s response, even more enlightening, with an order detailing how the court is well aware of the Rose Bowl Game and its importance to the UGA faithful.

“Judge Karpf is a great judge. And also he was a UGA law alum so that went in my favor as well,” he said.

The judge granted the motion for continuance as you can see by Connell’s travel to Pasadena. But it was on two conditions. He had to notify the defendant by last Friday and if UGA does not win, Connell has to show up in court January 3 at 9 a.m. or he will be held in contempt for failing to secure a bulldog victory with his presence.

Producer: Drew Harrell