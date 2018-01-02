8GB miracle: Man finds precious SD Card at Oregon Goodwill, returns it to family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s become a New Year’s tradition for Charlie Kline and his mother, Marie Barham. Each year, they’ll head to the Salem Goodwill center and go through bins and bins of items, looking to add to their miniature figurines collection.

This year, in the bottom of a filled-up bin, something caught Kline’s eye — an item a Goodwill treasure hunter normally wouldn’t uncover. It was an SD Card, or as he calls it, an 8GB, finger-nail sized miracle.

“You got to call it what it is,” he said.

The miracle, though, wasn’t finding the chip. That realization came when Kline returned home that night and popped it into his computer. The card contained a gallery of photos and videos, and the first image sunk his heart, resonating with him on a personal level. It was a picture of a baby girl, cleaned up and in mom’s arms moments after being born.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” Kline said.

The parent in him took over. He knew these precious photos had to get back to their owner. Now, it’s become his mission.

“I called you guys,” he told KOIN 6 News, “hoping we could get this chip home.”

Hours later, Kline accomplished his mission. The mother, Melissa Cortez, contacted the KOIN 6 News room and is connecting with Kline in order to get the SD Card back.

Kline can relate to the feeling of lost memories. He said that his home was broken into and he lost some discs containing photos of his children. Snapshots of memories from another time — gone. Images of trips to the coast, ATV rides and his son’s first hunting trip — lost.

“We can’t get those pictures back,” Kline said. “There’s a lot of memories there I wish i could show people and brag about.

“Stuff that really bothers me that I don’t have. And if someone would’ve found the disk, I would’ve hoped they would’ve got back to me.”

At first, Kline’s mother thought it was a silly thing to find. But then she saw the images — video of opening gifts on Christmas 2015, and pictures of a child, now almost 3 years old, growing up — and she, too, became captivated.

“It became a kind of a heart thing for me,” she said. “We had to return it to the owners. I would die if somebody had my newborn baby pictures of my kid.”

Kline said the value of this doesn’t have a price, which is why he’s intent on getting it back to the owner.

“This is the most important and I think valuable thing I’ve ever found here,” he said.