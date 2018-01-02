Aiken Adult Education registration begins Wednesday at Byrd Learning Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Adults looking to finish their education, in the new year, can register for classes in Aiken County on Wednesday.
Enrollment for GED classes begins Wed., Jan. 3, 2018, from 9 a.m. until Noon at Byrd Learning Center.
That’s located at 1 Willis Circle in Graniteville, South Carolina.
The program is free to enroll and includes free introductory assessments and childcare.
Registration continues through Tues., Jan. 9, 2018:
- Byrd Learning Center:
Morning Session from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Evening Session from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Programs include GED classes, Diploma Completion Program, ESL, WorkKeys Certification and Literacy classes.
1 Willis Circle, Graniteville, SC 29829
803-663-4920
- Second Providence Baptist Church:
Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.
1202 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841
- Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church:
Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.
2429 Augusta Road, Gloverville, SC 29828
- Goodwill Job Connection:
Monday through Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.
1015 Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC 29803
- St. John’s United Methodist Church:
Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Programs include English Second Language classes.
104 Newberry Street NW, Aiken, SC 29801
- Wagener-Salley High School:
Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Programs include GED classes, Diploma Completion Program classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.
272 Main Street South, Wagener, SC 29164