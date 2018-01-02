Aiken Adult Education registration begins Wednesday at Byrd Learning Center

By Published: Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Adults looking to finish their education, in the new year, can register for classes in Aiken County on Wednesday.

Enrollment for GED classes begins Wed., Jan. 3, 2018, from 9 a.m. until Noon at Byrd Learning Center.
That’s located at 1 Willis Circle in Graniteville, South Carolina.
The program is free to enroll and includes free introductory assessments and childcare.
Registration continues through Tues., Jan. 9, 2018:
  • Byrd Learning Center:
    Morning Session from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday
    Evening Session from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
    Programs include GED classes, Diploma Completion Program, ESL, WorkKeys Certification and Literacy classes.
    1 Willis Circle, Graniteville, SC 29829
    803-663-4920
  • Second Providence Baptist Church:
    Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
    Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.
    1202 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841
  • Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church:
    Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.
    2429 Augusta Road, Gloverville, SC 29828
  • Goodwill Job Connection:
    Monday through Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.
    1015 Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC 29803
  • St. John’s United Methodist Church:
    Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
    Programs include English Second Language classes.
    104 Newberry Street NW, Aiken, SC 29801
  • Wagener-Salley High School:
    Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
    Programs include GED classes, Diploma Completion Program classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.
    272 Main Street South, Wagener, SC 29164

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s