Aiken Adult Education registration begins Wednesday at Byrd Learning Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Adults looking to finish their education, in the new year, can register for classes in Aiken County on Wednesday.

Enrollment for GED classes begins Wed., Jan. 3, 2018, from 9 a.m. until Noon at Byrd Learning Center.

That’s located at 1 Willis Circle in Graniteville, South Carolina.

The program is free to enroll and includes free introductory assessments and childcare.

Registration continues through Tues., Jan. 9, 2018:

Byrd Learning Center:

Morning Session from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Evening Session from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Programs include GED classes, Diploma Completion Program, ESL, WorkKeys Certification and Literacy classes.

1 Willis Circle, Graniteville, SC 29829

803-663-4920

Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.

1202 Old Edgefield Road, North Augusta, SC 29841

Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.

2429 Augusta Road, Gloverville, SC 29828

Monday through Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Programs include GED classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.

1015 Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC 29803

Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Programs include English Second Language classes.

104 Newberry Street NW, Aiken, SC 29801

Monday through Thursdays 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Programs include GED classes, Diploma Completion Program classes and WorkKeys Certification classes.

272 Main Street South, Wagener, SC 29164