AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An old tradition continues into the new year for one Augusta Commissioner.

Wednesday afternoon was the first commission meeting of 2018 and Commission Bill Fennoy took a knee during the invocation and Pledge of Allegiance.

Fennoy surprised fellow commissioners back in October, when he first started the taking a knee.

Fennoy said it is a show of support for pro-athletes who have been kneeling during the National Anthem to protest social injustice