Beech Island couple’s surveillance camera catches man stealing Christmas gift they left for their waste collector

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – A Christmas crime was caught on camera in Beech Island.

In the spirit of giving an Aiken County family left a gift, right on top of the trash bin in front of their house, for their Sanitary Engineer. However, the couple was surprised to find that the gift was gone and the trash was not.

Jamie Brocus and his wife put a lot of thought into the present they were gifting the workers that pickup their trash every week.

“One of the gifts we had for 15 years. It was Makers Mark,” homeowner Jamie Brocus told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “It’s a pretty good type of Bourbon and I imagine they aged it for at least 8 years. So that was a pretty good one there!”

The day after Christmas the couple left the gift on top of the garbage bin, while they were out shopping.

“We drove back home and the bag was gone. So I lifted the lid on the container, but the trash was not gone.” Brocus said. “So she [Brocus’ wife] said well maybe you better look at the cameras and that’s when we found out”

While looking through the footage, right before their eyes a thief was caught red-handed.

Brocus says he invested in nearly a dozen cameras that monitor every part of his home.

In a video, obtained exclusively by WJBF NewsChannel 6, you see the man drive by the home, back up then park the truck in the middle of the street. The thief then cross the 2 lane road and finally takes off with the gift.

“How disappointed were you?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Well very much so. Especially that time of year, you want to have a lot more faith in humanity,” Brocus said.

The Sanitary Engineer is still going to get a gift from the family and a letter explaining what happened to the original gift.

Brocus says he hopes the person who stole it, finds it his heart to return it.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.