Candidate announces for Augusta Commission

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – 2018 is an election year on the Augusta commission and a new candidate is tossing his hat into the ring.

Retired businessman John Clarke announcing he is running for the District 10 Seat.

Current Commissioner Grady Smith is term-limited and can’t seek re-election.

Clarke has been a regular attending Commission meetings and writing a social media blog, he says he now wants to serve the public.

“I want to do the peoples agenda,not my personal agenda, what the people of Augusta need,we need to work on infrastructure, we need to get a hold on this budget, we need to be accountable in spending we need to move forward and together I think we can,” said Clarke.

Clarke says he’s not a supporter of the current plan to put a new arena at Regency Mall.