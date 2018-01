COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A deadly Columbia County fire is being ruled accidental.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home on Leopard Lane in Appling.

Officials say 57-year-old Charles Dorsey was killed in the blaze.

After some investigating they learned a double burner hot plate started the flames.

They believe he was using it to heat his home.

This is the first fire death in Georgia in 2018.