“Global Citizens Arrest Day” organized by advocates fighting alleged corruption of Family Court, Child Protective Services

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A global protest to expose alleged corruption in Family Court is taking place on Wednesday.

“Global Citizens Arrest Day” is organized by the National Coalition Family Court and Punished 4 Protecting Advocacy Network Group.

On Wednesday people will peacefully protest Child Protective Services and Family Court by not making any purchases, in an effort to starve the economy.

“We are uniting as one voice to stand up to the system and say we aren’t going to take it anymore,” said Melanie Herring, who is participating in Global Citizens Arrest Day. “There are so many children that are missing, dying… that are being sexually abused and we as parents are being prevented from ever protecting them.”

You can also participate in the movement by making a 3 to 5 minute video and posting it to social media with the hashtag “Global Citizens Arrest Day.”

A press release sent to WJBF NewsChannel 6 from National Coalition Family Court and CPS Reform founder Francesa Amato-Banfield:

Global protest exposing Family Court and CPS abuse and corruption “Global Citizens Arrest Day” January 3, 2018 Francesca Amato-Banfield founder of National Coalition Family Court and CPS Reform and Punished 4 Protecting Advocacy Network Group has orchestrated a global protest on January 3, 2018 to expose the worldwide epidemic that protective parents and children suffer from the Family Courts and Child Protective Services abuse and corruption. Global Citizens Arrest Day is the name given and will take place on January 3, 2018. People from all over the world will unify and participate together by not purchasing anything in an effort to starve the world’s economy for the entire day. Participants will bring awareness and exposure that Family Courts everywhere are an unregulated and unlawful entity in which children are ripped from homes, corrupt judges play God with parents’ lives and unlicensed custody evaluators are extortionist. Among the consequences families and children face in Family Courts include bankruptcy, foreclosure, violence and suicide. Global Citizens Arrest Day will expose the abuse and corruption that have infected Family Courts worldwide. We can be reached at: Website: http://www.punished4beingaparent.com/

