Grovetown Mayor asking Trudeau to step down from city council

By Published: Updated:

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – City of Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones is asking one of the council members to step down from office.

Jones tells NewsChannel 6 he sent an email over the holidays asking Dennis Trudeau to resign after his step-daughter, Vicki Capetillo admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city when she was city clerk.

Trudeau has yet to respond to the email. Jones is expected to have a press conference tomorrow to discuss the matter.

No word on when Capetillo will be sentenced.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s