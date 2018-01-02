Grovetown Mayor asking Trudeau to step down from city council

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – City of Grovetown Mayor Gary Jones is asking one of the council members to step down from office.

Jones tells NewsChannel 6 he sent an email over the holidays asking Dennis Trudeau to resign after his step-daughter, Vicki Capetillo admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the city when she was city clerk.

Trudeau has yet to respond to the email. Jones is expected to have a press conference tomorrow to discuss the matter.

No word on when Capetillo will be sentenced.