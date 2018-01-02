Pendleton King Park’s future still in limbo

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– The park’s yearly lease with the city ended on December 31st. After Trustees took action to sell the green space to a home development company, the community and park’s foundation is exhausting all efforts to ensure that doesn’t happen.

According to the King Will, the site is to remain a park forever.

Commissioners approved to continue the park lease with the Trustees on a month to month basis starting January first.

“I think it’s going in the right direction– getting people who have authority over the situation involved. What we would like to do is continue what we have been doing… focusing on making the park a better park as much as possible,” Jim Blount, President of the Pendleton King Park Foundation, told NewsChannel 6.

District Attorney Natalie Paine filed a civil suit against the three trustees for the potential sale of the park. But that suit is in the waiting period.