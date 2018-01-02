SCE&G urging customers to conserve energy during cold weather

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Heating your home could be a problem in the Palmetto State.

South Carolina Electric and Gas is urging customers to conserve energy during the cold snap.

As the temperatures continue to drop, SCE&G is anticipating a high demand for electricity over the next few days.

A top company official says taking precautions can help to avoid power outages.

You’re asked to turn off non-essential lights and set your thermostat to 68 degrees.

Also, please ensure your HVAC vents are open and unobstructed.

