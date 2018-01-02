Three former Washington County deputies to appear in court

(WJBF) – Three former Washington county deputies are scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Henry Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott are charged with murder, false imprisonment and reckless conduct in connection with the tasing death of Eurie Martin.

Martin died over the summer while in police custody.

In July of this year, investigators say Martin was walking from his home in Milledgeville to his family’s home in Sandersville.

The officers got a call for a suspicious person, which is what brought them to Martin.

Investigators say the officers tased him as part of their arrest and he died shortly afterwards.