AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) The city of Augusta is losing another top manager.

Transit Director Pat Stephens is resigning, after nearly three years on the job.

Stephens says he is taking a job with another transit agency.

One of Stephens major accomplishments is the design of the new Transit Administrative Offices and Maintenance Center now under construction off the Gordon Highway.

Stephens last day will be January 12th he says he’ll miss Augusta.