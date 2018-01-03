Cold causes flooding in and out of Lamar Building

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The cold is causing major problem for one building in downtown Augusta.

The sidewalk outside the Lamar Building on Broad Street is blocked off due to a coat of ice.

The building is empty, and fire officials say the below freezing temps caused a fire sprinkler line to break on one of the upper floors, turning the building, and parts of the sidewalk outside into an icicle.

“The sprinkler system pipes froze, they have a water leak, at least from the seventh floor that we can count from the outside, down citizens that are walking through that area we put some caution tape out because some of that water did get on the sidewalk and then freeze,” said Fire Chief Chris James.

With the cold continuing, Chief James says other property owners who may have buildings that are vacant, will want to turn the heat on, or the water off, to avoid more pipes bursting.