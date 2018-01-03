Governor Deal and officials break ground on phase 2 of the Cyber Innovation and Training Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Just months ago, Governor Nathan Deal broke ground on Phase 1 of the Cyber Innovation and Training Center, a 60 million dollar project. Now, 6 months later, that facility is under construction, but the Governor didn’t stop there. He and other officials broke ground on a second phase- a 35 million dollar facility adjacent to the first Wednesday.

“I am excited because it gives us an opportunity to train our young people to give us the opportunity to have a trained and skilled workforce that will not only supply the needs in Georgia, but literally companies around the world,” Governor Nathan Deal told NewsChannel 6.

He said cybersecurity affects everyone, but right now, we need the more people to step up and join the workforce– starting with the younger generation: “In college there are foreign language requirements, and my suggestion was to count coding as a foreign language requirement,” Governor Deal explained. “They have agreed to do that.”

And for the first time, the Georgia cyber center logo was revealed: You an see a “G,” representing Georgia and a fortress that symbolizes protection of information of systems and defense.

Phase one is scheduled to be finished by December 31st: A deadline the Governor said is fast approaching. On an even tighter deadline, phase 2 is planned to be in operation in July 2019.

“As soon as the building and ribbon is cut next July, we will have people inside and will be making a difference for the people of our country,” Governor Deal said.

“Our best days are not ahead of us, our best days are now,” Mayor Hardie Davis said during the groundbreaking ceremony.