Governor Deal to visit Augusta for cybersecurity groundbreaking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to join local elected officials and business leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center.

Gov. Deal announced plans for the $60 million dollar project back in January of 2016. The 167-square-foot facility will be home to a world-class cyber range and training facility. The expansion of Phase II of the project will cost an additional $35 million dollars. The space will be home to a 320-seat auditorium. Leasing space will also be available for the private sector interested in cybersecuity programs. Completion of Phase II is set for December 2018.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on the site of Construction located at the old Augusta Gold and Gardens on Reynolds Street. The ceremony will begin at 2pm and will feature remarks from Governor Nathan Deal and local elected officials.