Police chase ends in crash in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A teenage suspect is behind bars and a deputy is receiving medical attention after a chase in Richmond County.

The chase happened on Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. when deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle at the intersection of Randall Road and Heard Avenue.

The vehicle was a white 2017 Nissan Altima with a paper tag.

The chase began after deputies attempted a traffic stop of the car.

The chase ended at Cedar Street and Telfair Street when the driver jumped from the car while it was still in motion, and tried to flee on foot.

Deputy trainee Richard Russell chased after the suspect on foot and was accidentally hit by another patrol car as it attempted to swerve to avoid the scene.

Deputy Russell was taken to the hospital for treatment of a potentially broken leg.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was a 16-year-old boy. He’s been charged with Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, No License and Theft by Receiving.

The investigation is ongoing.