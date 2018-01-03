Video and Slideshow: Snow falls across Georgia, Lowcountry

WJBF Staff Published:

(WSAV) — From Valdosta, to Pooler, Statesboro, Rincon, Hinesville and Hardeeville, SC, our sister station WSAV has received reports from viewers and their reporters of snow falling across portions of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.

Snow in Georgia, Lowcountry on Jan. 3, 2018

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s