Video and Slideshow: Snow falls across Georgia, Lowcountry

(WSAV) — From Valdosta, to Pooler, Statesboro, Rincon, Hinesville and Hardeeville, SC, our sister station WSAV has received reports from viewers and their reporters of snow falling across portions of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.

Snow in Georgia, Lowcountry on Jan. 3, 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Snow near South Effingham High Snow in the Highlands in Pooler Snow in Statesboro Snow in Statesboro Snow in Springfield Snow in Springfield from Angela Snow in Ridgeland SC snow in Guyton Bad traffic at Rio Road and Abercorn Grandson's first snow in Valdosta, Ga. Glennville from Cris Bartlett Garden City snow