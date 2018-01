AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Wednesday a vigil will be held for a child killed in a crash in Augusta.

5-year-old Jeremiah Douse died last month after he was hit while attempting to cross Tobacco Road at Raintree Road with his uncle.

Wednesday would have been his birthday.

The vigil starts at 5 p.m. at Pendleton King Park.

Douse’s uncle was last listed in good condition and remains in the hospital.